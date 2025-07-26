Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 503,047 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.