Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,923,000 after buying an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

