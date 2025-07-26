Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

