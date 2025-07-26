Royce & Associates LP Has $13.13 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.83% of Customers Bancorp worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

