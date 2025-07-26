Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 86,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

