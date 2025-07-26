Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.58% of MasterBrand worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

