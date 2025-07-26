Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,471 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $512.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

