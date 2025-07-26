First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 796.9% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 584,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,653,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

