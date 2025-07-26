Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $126.96 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.