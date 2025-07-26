iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,029,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

