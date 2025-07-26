Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.08 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 913,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

