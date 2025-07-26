First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

