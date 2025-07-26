UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.1%

UMB Financial stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

