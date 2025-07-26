First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after acquiring an additional 319,162 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $255.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.79. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $255.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

