Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $116.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

