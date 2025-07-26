Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 9,889 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1,404.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $299.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

