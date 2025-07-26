Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $434.87.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.