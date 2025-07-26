Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 67,790 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,149 shares of company stock worth $2,503,840. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

