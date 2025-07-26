Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

