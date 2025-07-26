Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,471,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

