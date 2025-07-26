Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,453 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $112.68 and a 52-week high of $164.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

