Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Position Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $90,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320.30. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,269.94. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.