AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,125 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

T stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

