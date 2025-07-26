Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 40,881 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,881 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CarMax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.73 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

