Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,124,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 88,104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 322,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

