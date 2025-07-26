AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

AZO stock opened at $3,819.20 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,711.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,595.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

