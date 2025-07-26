Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,389 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 186.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total transaction of $1,554,308.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,606,817.60. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,606,817.60. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,871 shares of company stock worth $97,195,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6%

Atlassian stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

