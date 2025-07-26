Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $30.50 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105,180 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

