AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,653,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,056,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,538,000 after acquiring an additional 618,101 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

