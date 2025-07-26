Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 58580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

