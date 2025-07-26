Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

