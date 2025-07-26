Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,874,900,000 after acquiring an additional 114,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $269.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.07 and a 200-day moving average of $284.27.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

