Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

