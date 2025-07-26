Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,499 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $669,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,077,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

