Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7%

SYK opened at $403.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

