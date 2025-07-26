Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

AVUS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

