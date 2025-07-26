DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 399 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

