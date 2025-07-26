KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $36,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $902.09 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $945.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price target (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $849.76.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

