Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 151,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 271,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

