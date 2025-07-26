GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $6.77 Million Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.