Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $567.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.