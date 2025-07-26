Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,011 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.