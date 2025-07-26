Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

VHT opened at $251.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

