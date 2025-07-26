Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,794,000 after purchasing an additional 334,844 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Shares of CP opened at $76.86 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

