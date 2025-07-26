Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $234,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

