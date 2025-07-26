Private Management Group Inc. Sells 68 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.96.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $644.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.08. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $651.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

