Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $927,000 Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $157.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

