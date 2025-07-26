Private Management Group Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3%

XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

