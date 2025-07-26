Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 2,188 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $279.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

