iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 896,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,382,000 after acquiring an additional 567,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

